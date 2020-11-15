Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

