Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

