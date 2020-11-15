Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 79.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,751,000 after buying an additional 142,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,665,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $760.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $780.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

