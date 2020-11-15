Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 93.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $388.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.17. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

