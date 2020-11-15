Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

