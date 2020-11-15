Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 282,923 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 124.9% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 171,453 shares during the last quarter.

IAU opened at $18.00 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

