Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,170,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $194.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average of $178.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

