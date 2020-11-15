Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

