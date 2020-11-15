Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CDW worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

