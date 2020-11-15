Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $91.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

About iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.