Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 159,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

