Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,251 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

