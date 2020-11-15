Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,672 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of International Paper worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.