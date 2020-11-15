Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 569 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

