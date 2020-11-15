Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 89,112 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 89,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

