Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

