Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

In related news, insider Kirk Edward Fisher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,790,000 shares in the company, valued at C$558,000. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,400.

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

