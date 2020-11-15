Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 100,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $589.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 455,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.