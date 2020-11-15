Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 125,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00.

PLYA stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $589.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

