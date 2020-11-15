KeyCorp Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

