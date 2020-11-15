KeyCorp Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $35.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lowered Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 700.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.