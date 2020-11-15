KeyCorp Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

