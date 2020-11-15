Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 27.3% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ)’s share price traded up 27.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 48,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 14,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.94 price objective on Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$10,248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

