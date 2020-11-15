Kingfisher’s (KGFHY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kingfisher from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

KGFHY opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

