Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

