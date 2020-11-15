Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 10.7%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,909,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,454% from the average daily volume of 122,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

