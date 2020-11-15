Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 1,280,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 963,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

