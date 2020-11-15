LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 525,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,576,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.