Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Shares Down 27.5%

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) shares were down 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

