LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP) Trading 0.9% Higher

LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 191.75 ($2.51). 135,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 317,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00.

LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) Company Profile (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers LoopUp, a remote meetings solution that makes it easier to collaborate in real time. The company also provides telephony and conferencing services.

