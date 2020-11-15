Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Given New $0.55 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $0.50 to $0.55 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS LUCRF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

