Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYFT. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Lyft by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.