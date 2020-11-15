Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 130.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

