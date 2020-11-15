Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Lyft by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

