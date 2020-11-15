Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Marathon Petroleum worth $45,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

