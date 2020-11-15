Mark Ho Sells 13,875 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $858,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VCYT opened at $46.64 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Veracyte by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

