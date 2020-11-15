Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRETF. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Martinrea International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.42.

Martinrea International stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

