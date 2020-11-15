Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Marvell Technology Group worth $38,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

