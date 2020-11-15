Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $340,450.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $280.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.73 and a beta of 0.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $288.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

