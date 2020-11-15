Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $52,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $8,083,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16,041.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,699 shares of company stock worth $5,202,320 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,035.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $898.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.