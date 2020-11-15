Michael B. Yongue Acquires 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Michael B. Yongue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

