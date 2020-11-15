Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $268,507,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 877,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $275.41 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.02. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

