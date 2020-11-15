Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOGI. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of LOGI opened at $83.16 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $95.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,332 shares of company stock worth $7,259,475. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 289,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

