Morgan Stanley Downgrades Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMIGY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

