Morgan Stanley Raises 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $41.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $967,695.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,281,809 shares of company stock worth $38,973,709.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

