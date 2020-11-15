Morgan Stanley Raises Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $46.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.