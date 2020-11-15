Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

