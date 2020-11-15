Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.37.

MOTS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.78.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

