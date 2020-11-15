Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Buys $249,300.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 229,174 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

