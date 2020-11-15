Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.67. Approximately 156,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 216,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 40.03 and a quick ratio of 39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 million and a PE ratio of -66.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98.

About Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

